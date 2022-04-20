UIET celebrates 75th I' Day, launches alumni Website & Newsletter

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, celebrated Independence Day by organizing virtual event attended by faculty, alumni and students on 15th August. Student Team for Alumni Relations (STAR) of UIET, in collaboration with cultural committee, floated its official alumni website and newsletter.

The launch event was start-studded with the worthy and notable alumni Ms. Anisha Tomar (Indian Foreign Service), Ms. Akriti Rana (Assistant Vice President at Deutsche Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Vaibhav Nanchahal (masters from National Institute of Design), Mr. Viresh Goyal ( FuturEd) along with the Director and faculty from UIET.

The online event started off with the National Anthem. This was followed by inaugural speech by Prof. J K Goswamy (Director, UIET) in which he stressed upon the need for string fundamentals and conceptual knowledge. Prof. Gurdeep Singh (Ex- faculty in-charge of STAR) and Prof. Kalpana Dahiya (STAR faculty incharge) then addressed the audience. Then various cultural activities took place virtually such as Independence day performance by the theatre club Osmium, bhangra performance, songs from the Dance Club, singing club Euphoria of UIET.

As the show progressed, the alumni interacted with students and guided them by quenching their queries regarding their future. It was a very informative session with the alumni.

The event concluded with a few words from Dr. Veenu Mangat (co-Incharge Faculty STAR and Dr. Shuchi Gupta (UIET cultural events Incharge). The event was livestreamed on Youtube. For more updates, visit our website http://www.star.uietpu.in