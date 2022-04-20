UGC implementing scheme of career oriented courses

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission is encouraging implementation of skill-based and career-oriented courses in colleges and universities through several new schemes, HRD Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday. Replying to questions in Lok Sabha, she said a scheme called 'Introduction of Career Oriented Courses' (COCs) was being implemented, under which the UGC provides financial assistance to eligible universities and colleges to introduce COCs at certificate, diploma or advance diploma levels which would run concurrently with conventional degrees like BA, BCom and BSc. To give a push to skill-based vocations, the UGC has also revised its guidelines in accordance with the National Skills Qualification Framework for integrating skill and vocational development with mainstream general education in universities and colleges. The Minister said the UGC was also providing grants to universities and colleges under two schemes namely 'Community Colleges' and 'B.Voc Degree Programme' which offer employment- oriented skill based vocational courses wherein an industry partner is associated for curriculum development and assessment of learners. A scheme called 'Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra' has also been approved by the Commission. The UGC has decided to approve 100 Kaushal centres under this scheme in universities and colleges across the country during the XII plan period. These centres will impart skill based education from the certificate to post graduate level, she said. Irani said as per the UGC guidelines for Credit Framework for Skill Development (CFSD), 60 per cent weightage is given to skill component in course curriculum of vocational courses. "Further, the skill component of these courses is to be assessed and certified by the concerned sector skill council, which is being recognised for award of certificate, diploma, advance diploma or degree from college and universities," she added. PTI