New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities to implement NCC as an elective subject. In a letter to all varsities, the UGC said that the issue was discussed in a conference last year after which the decision was taken to implement NCC as an elective subject. "The Ministry of Human Resource Development, as part of discussion in the JSR&D Conference held on 30th July, 2015 has decided to implement NCC as an elective subject to be taken up by all universities," a letter by UGC secretary Jaspal S Sandhu said. He asked central varsities to implement the NCC as an elective subject.
UGC asks varsities to implement NCC as an elective subject
April20/ 2022
