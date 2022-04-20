Uganda's confirmed Covid-19 cases cross 10K mark

Kampala: Uganda on Wednesday reported 124 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the east African country to 10,069.

The health ministry said in a statement that out of 2,258 samples tested over the previous 24 hours, 122 contacts and alert cases and two Ugandan returnees from Jordan turned positive for the novel coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uganda has conducted a total of 513,414 samples since the index case was reported on March 21, the statement said.

So far, Uganda has registered a total of 6,531 recoveries and 95 deaths related to Covid-19, the ministry said.

