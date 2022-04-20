UEFA ex-co likely to award Lisbon Champions League final: Report

Berlin: The final stages of the season''s Champions League, halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, could be played in Lisbon, with the final on August 22 or 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

The UEFA Executive Committee will most likely award the Champions League final to Lisbon on June 17th, the news report on bild.de read.

A decision on the same could be made during an UEFA Executive Committee meeting on June 17.

Bild also reported that the final stages of the Europa League are set to be moved to Germany.

Recently, Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu said they are confident the Champions League final will still be held in Istanbul even as UEFA mulls other options because of the health crisis.

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida also said recently that the city''s administration is in full support of holding the Champions League final in the Spanish capital.

Istanbul was originally scheduled to host the Champions League final on May 30. However, no matches could be held thus far beyond the Round of 16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was reported last month that UEFA is now considering moving the final away from Istanbul.

Last season''s Champions League final was held in Madrid at Atletico Madrid''s home stadium Wanda Metropolitano.

