UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo helps Real Madrid equal record, Porto hold Basel

Paris: Cristiano Ronaldo ended a rare three game goalscoring drought with the first goal in Real Madrid`s record equalling 10th straight Champions League win on Wednesday beating Schalke 04 2-0 in Germany. The holders -- whose other goal came through Brazilian Marcelo in the second-half -- will fancy their chances of easing through to the quarter-finals when they meet in the second leg next month. Real`s victory -- which fortunately for the hosts did not come near the 6-1 hammering they took in last season`s last 16 first leg encounter in Germany -- equalled Bayern Munich`s record which was set back in December 2013. Related Stories UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid move towards last eight with win over Schalke "It`s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo lives to score goals," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. "It`s not a problem for us if he doesn`t score for a game or two but it`s obvious that the goal did him good. "It wasn`t only a goal for the statistics. It was an important goal - the lead goal. At a key stage of the season it was important to win and I think we`re on the right track." Honours were even in the night`s other game where the Swiss side Basel -- who have never reached the last eight of the Champions League in its present format -- were held 1-1 by Portuguese side Porto, who won the competition in 2004. Basel coach Paulo Sousa was delighted with his side`s performance. "I am really happy with this result as it was a very difficult match," said Sousa. "With this result it still gives us every chance in Porto." Ronaldo ended his drought with a neatly-taken header in the 27th minute to edge him closer to both the overall goals record in all European competition and the Champions League. Schalke suffered a further blow when their talented former Real forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had to go off with a leg injury shortly after the half hour mark. The German side, though, didn`t fold like they did against the same opponents last year and had chances of their own principally through Felix Platee, whose fierce drive beat Iker Casillas but came back off the crossbar. Cruelly for Schalke Real doubled their lead as Marcelo struck with a fine effort after being set up by Ronaldo. Schalke coach Roberto di Matteo conceded that the difference in class between the two teams had told. "The quality made all the difference," said di Matteo, who guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2012. "Real had three chances and took two of them. Perhaps if our shot had not hit the bar and gone in things would have been different." Basel had got off to the dream start as Paraguayan striker Derlis Gonzalez did superbly well to stroke the ball into the Porto goal despite being off-balance. He, however, had to go off feeling dizzy after a clash with the opposing goalkeeper. "We don`t know exactly what happened but it was as if he had been knocked out," said Sousa. "He didn`t feel good at all and he certainly couldn`t play on." The visitors -- who enjoyed an impressive group stage campaign -- had two goals ruled out for infringements with the second one quite harsh as Casemiro shot home through a crowd of players. However, English referee Mark Clattenburg -- who booked nine players in the game -- ruled it out after a long consultation with his officials. The visitors, though, did get a deserved equaliser from the penalty spot -- Danilo converting after veteran 36-year-old Argentinian defender Walter Samuel had been penalised for handball. Porto coach Julen Lopetegui said that he would have been disappointed to have lost the encounter. "Basel were very good on the counter-attack in the first-half," said the Spanish coach. "We dominated after the goal but it was difficult for us. "The goal that was ruled out early in the second-half surprised me a lot and it took four minutes to take the decision. "However overall it was a very good performance by us." AFP