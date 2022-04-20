Udyog Bhawan Tense

Ministers, Bureaucrats in Udyog Bhavan housing Industry Ministry are tense because of Industrial Output contracts to 3rd month in a row with retail inflation at 40-month high. Though no one is willing to be officially quoted, there are strong murmurs in the corridors of Udyog Bhavan that there is no chance of change of such a grim scenario as there is no step being taken to reverse the apalling situation.

Industrial output contracted for the third successive month in October, dragged down by a sluggish manufacturing sector, while retail inflation soared to a near three-and-a-half year high in November on the back of double-digit food inflation, largely led by vegetable prices.

The two datasets unveiled by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday highlighted more pain for the economy, already in the grip of a sharp slowdown.

Retail inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose an annual 5.5% in November, higher than the previous month's 4.6% and way above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level of 4%. The food price index rose an annual 10% during the month, rising from the 7.9% in the previous month. This is the first time in nearly six years that food inflation has hit double digits, the last time being in December 2013. Vegetable prices rose an annual 36%, while price of pulses shot up nearly 14% during the month.

"While the CPI food inflation rose to an uncomfortably high 10% in November 2019, a moderation in vegetable prices should douse food inflation to a large extent in early 2020, and healthy groundwater and reservoir levels bode well for rabi output and yields of various cereals. However, the year-on-year decline in the area sown under rabi pulses and oilseeds poses a concern, given the high inflation being recorded by some of these items," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ratings agency ICRA.