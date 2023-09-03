Udhayanidhi Stalin alleges Sanatana Dharma 'against social justice, must be destroyed'

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, secretary of the DMK's youth wing and minister of youth welfare in Tamil Nadu, has called for the elimination of Sanatana Dharma on the grounds that it is antithetical to equality and social justice.

He compared the teachings of Sanatana Dharma to the spread of diseases spread by mosquitoes and viruses like the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue illness.

After his remarks led to a furore in social media with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader has called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi rubbished that accusation.—Inputs from Agencies