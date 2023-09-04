Udhayanidhi row: Assam CM calls Cong 'kingpin of conspiracy' against Hinduism and Sanatan

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam, has called the Congress the "kingpin of the conspiracy" against Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma in response to recent comments made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Sanatan Dharma was like a virus to Udhayanidhi Stalin, who equated it to the coronavirus, malaria, and dengue and stated it should be eradicated rather than fought.

Sanatan Dharma was referred to as "Sanatanam" in his talk given in Tamil on Saturday at a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai.—Inputs from Agencies