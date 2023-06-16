Udhampur: Tanday Park officials sprinkling deers with water to help them brave heatwave

Udhampur/Jammu: Tanday Park in Udhampur has begun spraying its perimeter and the animals within it with water in an effort to cool it down during the hot.

The Division of Wildlife keeps 32 deer at Tanday Park in good condition. Due to the scorching conditions in the region, the deer are being doused with water multiple times a day, a wildlife officer stated.

Deers in this area are being showered and fed melons, cucumbers, agro-feed, and green fodder, according to Babu Ram, the wildlife block officer. —Inputs from Agencies