Udham Singh Nagar DM Akshat Gupta Dies After Suffering Heart Attack

Rudrapur: District Magistrate Akshat Gupta died at a Noida hospital after suffering a heart attack, officials said today. 39-year-old Gupta suffered a heart attack at a mall in Noida yesterday. He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, they said. Gupta's parents live in Noida. A 2006 batch IAS officer, Gupta had served as the District Magistrate of Almora and Nainital before being posted as the DM of Udham Singh Nagar. His wife Ridhim Aggarwal is currently the commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary's 31 battalion at Rudrapur. Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Chief Secretary Shatrughna Singh have expressed grief at the demise of Gupta, terming it as a big loss for the state.