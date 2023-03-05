    Menu
    March5/ 2023

    Uddhav

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Uddhav Utopia. or, Uddhav Ubiquitous. or, Uddhav Uthanasia. or, Uddhav Under?...No way, not at all, say his lackeys categorically no holds barred. They along with their side kicks in the governing Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde assert, Uddhav continues to be popular 'cause he's pro-Maharashtra unlike Shinde who has transferred important cash-rich multi projects to Gujarat to be himself "pally", "goody-goody" with the BJP to keep himself on the "CM Gaddi" with its 24x7 backing to him in the CM's gaddi. In other words, say observers + astute analysers, he is sacrificing the Maharashtra-interests to placate the BJP to keep himself in power. That's not so at all with Uddhav, assert Sena followers. Thus, Uddhav Utopia. 

