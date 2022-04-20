Uddhav to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister will visit Ayodhya on March 7 to mark the completion of his hundred days in office, a party leader said on Saturday.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Thackeray will take ''darshan'' of Lord Ram in the afternoon followed by an ''aaarti'' at the Sarayu river.

"Let us make March 7 historic. Lets'' all go to Ayodhya. With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and a large number of Shiv Sainiks! Shri Ram darshan in the afternoon and Sarayu aarti in the evening. Participate in the momentous occasion," Raut said.

The latest announcement came a day after Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, as well as Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday.

Last month, the Sena had unveiled plans by the CM to make the trip to Ayodhya amid murmurs of discontent from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Thackeray had made his first visit to Ayodhya in November 2018 when the Sena was in power with the BJP in Maharashtra and the Centre, and last year, he had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

--IANS