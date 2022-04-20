Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7 on completion of 100 days in power

Ayodhya: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the Temple city on March 7 to mark completion of his government's 100 days in power.

Mr Thackeray, accompanied by his wife and state minister son and other Shiv Sena leaders will reach Ayodhya on March 7 morning and take the blessings of Ram Lalla, Shiv Sena officials said here.

The Chief Minister and others would also worship at Hanumangarhi and other temples besides meeting the saints during their daylong stay in the temple city.

After the Supreme Court gave its judgement on the Ram temple issue on November 9 last year, Mr Thackeray had announced to visit Ayodhya.

But his strained relationship with BJP after the Maharashtra Assembly polls and formation of his government in alliance with NCP and Congress, had delayed his visit.

He had last visited Ayodhya on June 16, 2019 along with 18 party MPs after the win during the Lok Sabha polls.

—UNI