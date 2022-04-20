Uddhav Thackeray To Pray At Ram Temple In Ayodhya Today

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his party MPs on Sunday will pray at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple.

Giving this information to the mediapersons here on Saturday, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Ram temple was a matter of belief and not politics. "We have never sought vote or done politics on Ram temple issue," he claimed. "It is up to the BJP to decide on the Ram temple construction and as Shiv Sena is just an alliance partner hence it has very limited say on the issue. But know that PM Modi and Amit Shah can do what the people of the country want. Hence, Ram temple will come up at any cost," he said. The Shiv Sena MP said that by 2020, the BJP will get majority in the Rajya Sabha and by that time all the obstacles on the way of Ram temple would be removed. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accorded state guest status to Uddhav Thackeray and all the Shiv Sena MPs during their Ayodhya visit. UNI