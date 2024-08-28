Uddhav Thackeray questions Mahayuti govt over Shivaji statue collapse

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has raised serious concerns over the recent collapse of the 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort, pointing fingers at the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

He also spoke about the alleged atrocities on women in the state.

"The atrocities on women and corruption in the state are crossing all limits. The leaders of all three parties came together and discussed these issues," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters on August 28.

He added, "Two days ago people saw how the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fell and what kind of statements people are making. Rajya Bhavan is on the seashore but even the Governor's hat never flew and they say that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj fell due to strong winds, how is this possible?..."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the "statue fell and was damaged due to strong winds."

The collapse of a 35-foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg in Maharashtra has taken a political turn with the opposition holding the government accountable.

Prahar Janshakti Paksh leader Bacchu Kadu said that the government is not connected to the ideology of Shivaji Maharaj.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to emphasise every minute detail. But now, some people only talk, they are not connected to ideology. This is the reason there is a problem," Kadu said.

Swarajya's Sambhaji Chhatrapati said, "It is a sad incident. I had written to the PM that the statue was not up to the mark. Months later this incident happened. You can't say that the incident happened due to wind. It is your responsibility and accountability."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Aaditya Thackeray had on Tuesday accused the BJP of corruption.

In a statement, posted on X, Thackeray said, "It is unimaginable that the statue of our deity, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would also be a subject of the BJP's corruption."

The 35-foot Shivaji statue was inaugurated in December 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also alleged that the government both at the Centre and the state, knew nothing except corruption.

Patole said, "The way the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was vandalized is because of their corruption, whether this government is of the centre or the state, they know nothing except corruption. They have never lagged in insulting the ideas of Shivaji Maharaj, the lord of Maharashtra. Yesterday's incident is a misfortune for Maharashtra, for the people of Maharashtra. And no one will forgive this government, this government should now leave the chair and run away."

