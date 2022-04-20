Udayanidhi Stalin Is Suave

New Delhi (The Hawk): Udayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Stalin, is suave, illustrious, successful, masses-following 'super hero' in celluloid, masses-synonymous MLA in his own right establishing himself rapidly as "next natural chief minister of the state".





Udayanidhi, say commoners in his MLA-constituency, is humble extraordinaire, is always accessible to them, is overtly concerned about them.





He evinces this by doing all for them according to their wishes. A rarest of rare gesture indeed, confess many eagerly.





Interestingly, he has been groomed by his "father Stalin" in such a manner that he looks like a sheer commoner when amid the masses and that makes him even more popular, according to close observations of the political commentators in the state.





Son Stalin thus is now being propped up as "for all, of all, by all" in entire Tamil Nadu and also as next Chief Minister from now itself.





Equipped with "tomorrow's schemes for Tamil Nadu literally matching USA's", Udayanidhi is preparing, confide his close confidantes, to hand them over to the Stalin-government to enable the entire Tamil Nadu state become all round up to date matching the USA and other first world countries.





In fact, according to plans of Udayanidhi Stalin, comment his supporters, he will "lend his innovative mind to the Central Government and interested State Governments as well.





He wants to be "national" and not only "Tamil Nadu confined", aver his supporters matter-of-factly.





Interestingly, unlike in many cases where the father's are stumbling block to their sons' freewheeling rise fearing their own obstruction, Muthuvel Stalin not at all interfere in Udayanidhi Stalin's works.





On the contrary, he is ever ready to "lend his experience" to Udayanidhi whenever asked for and he does so also most gladly to the full satisfaction of Udayanidhi, say DMK insiders.





En masse, there is a fast developing view that indeed in the coming days, Udayanidhi will be much more suave and far more synonymous with the masses of the state and its around.



