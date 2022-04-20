Udayanidhi Stalin As Deputy CM Under Murasoli Stalin, The CM

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dashing, handsome, cult-like, overwhelmingly hit with the Tamil youths, other Tamilians of all ages, Udayanidhi Maran has partly shifted from celluloid world to political world, vigorously campaigning for his late grandfather Murasoli Karunanidhi, father Murasoli Stalin's DMK so that voters of all hues in the state cast their votes in favor of the DMK without any slightest second thought. Although results of the votes polled will be out on May 2, celebrations already galore all throughout the state about the success of Udayanidhi Stalin and his stupendous success in catapulting the DMK to easily win government-forming majority in the state, make his "Appa" Stalin become CM (for the first time) and he Deputy CM Under him clearing ways for himself to become CM after his "Appa", "hot favorite" among Tamilians in his own right since the days of late Karunanidhi.

The excitement about Udayanidhi is so excessive in the whole state that it's industrialists, money bags, businessmen, tycoons and the like are already zeroing in on Udayanidhi, his dad Stalin to appease them keeping the coming days in future so that their statewide spread cadres maintain a favorably view toward them and allow them to do their businesses unhindered.

Needless to mention, they are being fully obliged by the "Baap-Bete kee joree"...they are for them, by them, of them without any qualm of any kind.

As for the masses, they already are playing drums, chanting kola veri, kola veri literally sky renting all through the state.

Udayanidhi, already prepared with all round America like Tamil Nadu from the very inception of the next government, will reshape, refurbish, remodel entire Tamil Nadu with the help of

the USA, Tamilians settled there since decades. His CM-appa Stalin will concentrate on the state per se so that all its present facilities reach at each and every due entity and no gap in that remains nor any chasm of any kind.

Observers in the state admit, the ensuing DMK Government in the state will fulfil all aspiration of the people in the state spontaneously leaving no scope of any grouse of any kind.