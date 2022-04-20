Uday Kotak takes over as CII President

New Delhi: Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has taken over as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The industry body on Wednesday announced new office-bearers for the year 2020-21. Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd, and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Kotak has been associated with CII for over two decades and has served it in many capacities. He has been the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, Services Council, Corporate Governance Council, Banking Committee, Capital Markets Committee and Financial Services Committee over the last many years.

Kotak was also the President Designate for the last two years.

T.V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel Ltd, is now the President Designate of CII for 2020-21.

Further, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, Sanjiv Bajaj has taken over as CII Vice President for 2020-21.

