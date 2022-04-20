Udaipur Science Centre inaugurated at Udaipur, Tripura

It is the 22nd Science Centre developed by NCSM of M/o Culture under Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Udaipur Science Centre, at Udaipur, Tripura was dedicated to the people by the Governor of Tripura, Shri Ramesh Bais on 28th February 2021. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism, Govt. of India Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, and the Minister for Agriculture, Transport and Tourism of Tripura Shri Pranajit Singha Roy, were the Guests of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor apprised the audience on the importance of National Science Day, which is celebrated every year on the 28th of February. He also highlighted that Science Centres play a vital role in developing a scientific temper in the society and inculcating a culture of Innovation among masses, particularly among students. He also appreciated the role of National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) and Ministry of Culture for the spread of scientific awareness.



VIEW OF UDAIPUR SCIENCE CENTRE & SCIENCE PARK



Shri Prahlad Singh Patel stressed upon the importance that NCSM is playing in spreading a culture of science and expressed that this new science centre would enable the students to learn many unknown facts about science. He also mentioned about India's contribution in the field of science and technology and desired that the people of this country, especially the children must be informed about our rich Science & Technology heritage.



Shri A D Choudhury, DG, NCSM informed that Udaipur Science Centre is the 22nd Science Centre which has been developed by NCSM and handed over to the State Governments under the Ministry of Culture's Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science. He informed that this Science Centre has been developed at a cost of Rs 6.00 crore funded jointly by Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India and Dept. of Science, Technology & Environment, Government of Tripura and with this; NCSM has now set-up science centres in all the north eastern states. He also informed that NCSM will open 4 more new science centres in different parts of India during 2021.







