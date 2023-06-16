UCC: Opp says govt desperate to continue polarisation; BJP says Cong bowing to 'fundamentalists'

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Congress and other opposition parties launched an attack against the Centre over the Law Commission's decision on the unified civil code, calling it the government's "desperation" to continue its goal of polarisation and diversion from its evident failures.

The ruling BJP fired back, accusing the Congress of caving to "fundamentalists" and "constantly sacrificing women's rights, women's empowerment, and women's issues" on the altar of vote bank politics.

The Janata Dal (United), a former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has claimed that the UCC is not a "political instrumentality" that should be rushed into effect, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the government of stoking partisan tensions out of "desperation." But the BJP insisted it was serious on enforcing the country's UCC across the board.—Inputs from Agencies