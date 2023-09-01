UCC Will Be Implemented In Uttarakhand Soon: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state soon after the UCC draft is ready.

"It is our resolution to bring the Uniform Civil Code as soon as possible. When we get the UCC draft, we will take this process forward this year. We will move ahead to implement it," CM Dhami told ANI. The UCC was promised to the people of the state in the run-up to the assembly polls in 2022. "We were re-elected with a massive mandate breaking the convention of incumbent governments losing the polls. After forming the government we set up a committee to draft the UCC," Dhami said.

He claimed that Uttarakhand would emerge as a shining example before the whole country with regard to the implementation of the UCC. Article 44 of the Constitution of India says that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India.

The UCC proposes a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption and other matters. Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case for the implementation of the UCC at a recent public meeting, several leaders in the Opposition voiced opposition to the proposed legislation.

With regard to a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice on June 17, 2016, the 22nd Law Commission of India examined the subject matter of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). —ANI