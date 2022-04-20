UBS, Ludhiana organises webinar on Startups

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Startups may be small. But they create ripples in the economy that change people's way of living. Startups are engines of growth. To avoid economic stagnation, methods must be sought to foster competition and assist transformational entrepreneurs.

With this impetus, a webinar on unravelling the "why and how of startups" was organized and hosted by University Business School, P.U.R.C., Ludhiana, Punjab, on 17th March 2021 at 10.30 am.

Honourable Vice Chancellor of Panjab University Chandigarh Professor Raj Kumar graced the event with his presence as the Chief Guest. With an aim to imbibe students with entrepreneurial qualities, the key speaker of the day was Ms. Akshita Bahuguna, Founder Director Future Icons Group.

The webinar was attended by large number of participants who included the teachers, people from industry and the students

Prof. Ravi Inder Singh Director PURC, Ludhiana extend warm welcome to the Chief Guest Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh and to Ms. Akshita Bahuguna, Keynote Speaker. Prof. Ravi Inder Singh gave an overview of how startups have the power to influence the economy of a nation and cited examples of successful entrepreneurs like jeff bezos and bill gates. He announced the opening of a startup cell in the UBSL PURC campus.

Vice Chancellor and Chief Guest Prof. Raj Kumar extended his presidential address to advocate students on how each person has an entrepreneur hidden in them to lad their paths. His motivated the students to start startups as a part of their career.

The key speaker of the Ms. Bahuguna who is an Edupreneur is well versed with significant aspects of the corporate world of startups. She walked through key messages of webinar to encourage students to take smart decisions about building the startups and administered to their fears of failure in life. She beautifully described her own life story of how her path was full of stumble stones at all corners, yet she is a successful edupreneur today as she never gave up on her ambitions of success. She did what she loved the most. Ms. Akshita Bahuguna presented short videos of real life stories of entrepreneurs such as the owner of KENT RO Mukesh Gupta, the CEO and co-founder of the Whatsapp Jan Koum and Brian Acton. Also she briefed out the story of Karsanbhai Patel, the man behind "Washing powder Nirma".

She believes that for students the right time to start building startups is right off!

After her talk she took up questions from the enthusiastic audience and appreciated their efforts.

Towards the end, vote a thanks was proposed by Dr. Ashish Saihjpal, Coordinator University Business School, Ludhiana. He also acknowledged madam Akshita Bahuguna for her valuable and considerable in Genuity and for taking time to share here very useful resources.