Uber restarts credit card payments in India

Washington: Private taxi cab firm Uber has started accepting credit card payments in India again.Last year, legislation forced it to switch to a mobile wallet payment system. According to the Techcrunch.com, the company has partnered with mobile payment processing company MobiKwik to resume card payment along with support for debit cards. The new system is in accordance with regulations from the Reserve Bank of India which require two-factor authentication for when a cardholder is not presented physically. So if the users use a credit card to pay for their next ride, they will also need to enter their online banking PIN or a one-time password generated and sent by their bank over SMS to complete the transaction. The feature is available to Android users and will be available to iOS in the coming weeks.Also, Uber supports cash payments for its auto-rickshaw rides and it is testing cash payments for all its services in Hyderabad. ANI