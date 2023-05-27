Uber partners with GeM portal to offer taxi services to govt offices, agencies, PSUs at fixed price

New Delhi: By partnering with governmental procurement platform GeM, taxi aggregator Uber will soon be allowed to provide its services to government ministries, departments, agencies, and public sector entities for use in official capacities.

A corporate service of sorts will be provided. We have launched the service in a limited capacity at this time, but plan to expand it to include all government ministries, agencies, and PSUs in the near future. An official has stated that "we are planning to go phase by phase."

The service would be provided by the company at a flat rate with no additional fees for cancellation or peak usage.—Inputs from Agencies