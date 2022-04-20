Uber India lays off around 600 employees

New Delhi: Uber India on Tuesday announced to lay off around 600 full time employees due to impact of the coronavirus crisis.

The affected employees would be from across driver and rider support among other functions, President for Uber''s India and South Asia businesses, Pradeep Parameswaran, said in a statement.

"The impact of COVID-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted," he said.

Parameswaran noted that the reductions are part of the previously announced global job cuts this month.

"Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so that we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologise to departing colleagues and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber, the riders, and the driver partners we serve in India," he said.

According to the company, the employees would be paid around 10 weeks of salary, along with medical insurance coverage for the next six months and outplacement support.

So far, Uber has globally laid off over 6,700 employees.

The development comes just days after the OLA announced to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues fell 95 per cent in two months.

--IANS