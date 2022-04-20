Uber gives 1Cr free rides, deliveries globally in 2020

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber has provided 10 million (one crore) rides and deliveries of food globally to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need, free of charge in 2020 so far, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's annual analysis - 'A Look Back at 2020: Year in Review' also revealed that, in India, they have committed 180,000 free rides to state/local governments.

They also partnered with the National Health Authority of India (NHA) to provide 100,000 free rides to healthcare workers.

"We wanted to stand in solidarity with the government and committed to move what mattered most: serving frontline healthcare workers, facilitating essential trips for citizens and keeping vital supply chains moving," Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

The report revealed that the company also allocated $50 million globally to purchase health and safety supplies for drivers across the world.

"India, we are distributing over three million masks and 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and 200,000 bottles of sanitisers to drivers, free of cost," the company said.

According to the report, the Uber has also provided $24 million in financial assistance for drivers and delivery people around the world who needed to stop earning on the Uber app due to Covid-19.

In India, they completed 100,000 plus orders through Uber's last mile delivery service, keeping vital supply chains moving during the lockdown.

The company also facilitated essential trips to hospitals, pharmacies and clinics during the lockdown and completed 45,000 plus trips on Uber Essential in India.

The findings also showed that Delhi/NCR emerged as a top 10 global trips market for Uber in the month of September.

Globally, Uber has pledged to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040 and in India, has committed scaling up to 3,000 electric vehicles and E-rickshaws on the platform by the end of 2021.

