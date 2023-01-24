UAE supports India’s ambition of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030: Official

Dubai: A senior official said on Tuesday that the UAE is expanding its climate and clean energy collaboration with India in order to help New Delhi meet its goals of having 450 GW of renewable energy installed capacity by 2030 and having zero net carbon emissions by 2070.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and CEO of the Dubai Chambers of Commerce, has called the two nations "old energy partners," citing India's position as the third-largest importer and consumer of UAE crude oil.

Lootah told PTI on the sidelines of the India-UAE Partnership Summit on Tuesday that the aim fits in with the UAE's plans to increase its clean energy capabilities in order to achieve the goals of the UAE Energy Strategy by 2050 and the goals outlined in the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.—Inputs from Agencies