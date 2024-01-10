UAE President Al Nahyan Addresses Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

UAE President Al Nahyan's Address at Vibrant Gujarat Summit Strengthens India-UAE Ties; PM Modi Applauds Bilateral Commitments and Collaborations

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) (India): Gandhinagar was graced with the presence of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who delivered a significant address at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre. His speech not only highlighted the robust connection between the UAE and India but also underscored the close bond between the UAE President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In response to Al Nahyan's speech, Prime Minister Modi took to social media to praise the UAE President's words, citing them as immensely inspiring. "My brother, His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed not only oversaw the @VibrantGujarat summit but also shared his insights. His words were truly uplifting," PM Modi expressed on X, emphasizing India's pride in Al Nahyan's contributions to fortifying India-UAE relations.



The warm camaraderie between the two leaders was evident as Prime Minister Modi welcomed Al Nahyan at the Ahmedabad airport earlier in the week, referring to him as "my brother" and expressing his honor at Al Nahyan's visit to India.



Accompanied by a series of images capturing their affectionate embrace and mutual respect, PM Modi's social media post showcased the amicable rapport between the leaders. The duo also participated in a vibrant roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the summit, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to welcome them.



The airport reception saw the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other esteemed officials, setting the tone for the subsequent signings and collaborations between India and the UAE.



During the visit, India and the UAE inked several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors including renewable energy, healthcare innovation, and food processing, emphasizing a commitment to bilateral cooperation and development.



The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualized in 2003 under Modi's leadership as the state's Chief Minister, is currently in its tenth edition. With the theme 'Gateway to the Future,' this edition commemorates "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success," hosting 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations.



Notably, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will leverage this platform to showcase investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions, further enhancing the summit's diverse and expansive agenda.

—Input from Agencies