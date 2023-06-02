UAE, Mexico Share Same Viewpoints About Climate Change: Officials

Abu Dhabi: Two Mexican officials said that the UAE is a significant strategic partner for Mexico and emphasised their country's efforts to deepen bilateral ties in a number of areas, primarily increased trade exchanges and closer co-operation in the food and agricultural production sectors.

Carmen Moreno Toscano, Deputy Foreign Minister of Mexico, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that two nations share common views about climate change and described the phenomenon as "a significant challenge to all nations of the world."

Toscano is visiting the UAE as part of a GCC tour by a Mexican delegation, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations across various fields.

Another delegation member, Gabriel Yorio Gonzalez, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, told WAM that the two nations can further collaborate in the fields of green energy and water desalination and benefit from one another's experience in these areas.

"Mexico shares with the UAE its views regarding COP28, including the need to unite global efforts to counter climate change," he said.

He emphasised the significance of the visit as an "opportunity for future collaboration across various fields." —ANI