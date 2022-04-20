UAE firm presents country's first domestic air defence missile system

Abu Dhabi: UAE weapons company Halcon on Tuesday presented the country's first air defense missile system SkyKnight, the company said.

"HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, today unveils SkyKnight - the first UAE designed and manufactured counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) missile system, on display at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021 taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi 21 - 25 February," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, the missile system is designed to counter the full range of modern threats, as well as provide early warnings and target "rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) rockets, artillery, mortar, and other fixed-wing aircraft at a range of up to 10Km [6.3 miles]."

Halcon is part of defense technology holding company Edge Group, which is ranked among the world's top military suppliers by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (ANI)