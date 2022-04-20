UAE Begins India's R-Day Celebrations

Dubai: As Indian expats geared up to celebrate their country''s Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian consulate in Dubai has already started the celebrations in advance by conducting several cultural performances and shows.

On Friday, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (Dubai) Chapter NPIO in association with the Consulate General of India in Dubai celebrated Republic Day with a power packed patriotic event titled ''150th Year of Mahatma and 71st Republic Day of India'' in the consulate auditorium, reports Khaleej Times.

Over 300 Indian expats attended the three hour event that saw a number of patriotic performances from different schools and groups in the form of skits, classical dances, Bollywood style performances, short talk on freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi by RJ Gaggan Mudgal and patriotic melodies and songs by trained artists.

Greeting the members of the Indian community, Consul General Vipul said: "I must congratulate the ICAI Dubai team for putting up such a colourful and wonderful show and it was great to see our younger generation - students and other cultural groups - representing different forms of cultures prevalent in India.

"It is indeed a day of celebration as it marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950, a constitution that has held us in great stead as a country for the past seven decades."

Talking about the India-UAE relationship, Vipul said: "We have made great progress in this relationship especially in the last five years and there is a great connect between the two countries which I believe will be further enhanced this year with the Expo 2020 that will see India participate in a big manner..."

Also on Friday, the Indian consulate hosted a performance of Yakshagana, which is an age-old theatrical dance recital from Karnataka, at the JSS International School in Jumeirah Village Circle.

The Indian consulate in Dubai will have a flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion on Sunday. The national flag will be hoisted by Consul General Vipul at 7.30 a.m. and this will be followed by a reading of the President''s message and cultural performances. --IANS