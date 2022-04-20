UAE-based Indian in trouble over Islamophobic post

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates-based Indian national was in trouble over an Islamophobic post on social media and hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims, a media report said.

Mitesh. a financial manager at an Abu Dhabi-based firm, could face legal action over his Islamophobic Facebook post which uses graphic images to show how a "jihadi coronavirus suicide spitter" could "cause 2,000 deaths compared to 20 by a jihadi bomber detonating a belt rigged with explosives", the Gulf News report said on Monday.

According to the Gulf News report, the post was in reference to videos falsely claiming showing members of a Muslim missionary group in India spitting on police.

Mitesh''s post has sparked outrage on social media with many demanding his immediate dismissal and arrest.

Shortly after the Gulf News report was published online, a legal representative for Mitesh''s employer said they have launched a probe into the matter.

"We are examining the case. Strict legal action pursuant to UAE laws will be taken against the man if our investigation reveals that it was he who put up that post. He will be sacked. We have a zero-tolerance policy," the representative added.

In a similar incident last week, a visiting Indian job seeker was told to go to Pakistan by a compatriot, who owns an event management company in the UAE.

Shamshad Alam, 42, from Maharashtra, India, told Gulf News he had barely shared his resume with the company''s owner, S. Bhandari on WhatsApp when he messaged back saying "go back to Pakistan".

"When I confronted him, he abused me and threatened to report me to police," said Alam who has since lodged a complaint with Dubai Police.

--IANS