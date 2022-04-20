UA Board Result Could Be Declared This Month Itself; Meeting On Monday To Decide The Date

Ramnagar (Nainital): The result of the Board Examination held by the Uttarakhand School Education Council is almost ready. There will now be a meeting of the examination committee on Monday in the board headquarters, in which the date of the declaration of the result of the examination will be decided. It is expected that the result could be declared this month itself.

More than 2.5 Lakh students who have taken the tests as well as their parents are eagerly awaiting the results, as results of most of other boards, including CBSE have already been declared, because of which rumours that the result has been declared are being spread on a daily basis.

The Secretary of the Board, Dr. Nita Tiwari, said that a report against the rumour mongers has been filed in Ramnagar Kotwali. Police is investigating the case and is looking for the accused. She said that there is a meeting of the examination committee on Monday wherein senior officials and the Chairman of the Board will be present. It is expected that the date of the declaration of the result could be decided on Monday.