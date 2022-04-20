U.S. dollar, economic data





NEW YORK: The U.S. dollar climbed in late trading on Thursday as market participants pored through a slew of newly-released data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.27 percent at 96.3457.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.1378 U.S. dollars from 1.1405 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound fell to 1.2546 dollars from 1.2580 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar fell to 0.6967 U.S. dollar from 0.6998 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 107.37 Japanese yen, higher than 106.95 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9448 Swiss franc from 0.9455 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.3573 Canadian dollars from 1.3508 Canadian dollars.

On the data front, U.S. initial jobless claims, a rough way to measure layoffs, came in at 1.3 million in the week ending July 11, following a revised 1.31 million in the prior week, the Department of Labor reported on Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast 1.24 million new claims.

U.S. retail sales, according to the Commerce Department, climbed 7.5 percent in June, exceeding market expectations.

— IANS