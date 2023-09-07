U.P records increase in revenue collection in major departments

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's revenue collection increased by Rs 1,220 crore in August 2023 as compared to the corresponding period last year. Even the excise department registered revenue increase of around Rs 300 crore as it collected around Rs 3,300 crore in August 2023 as compared to around Rs 3,000 crore in August last year.

Clarifying on treasury data showing a loss of Rs 18.26 crore, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said since the data was available only till August 30 it showed the loss, otherwise the excise department also recorded increase in revenue realisation.

Senior officials of the excise department said loss is being reflected since the final computation could not be updated at the treasury level even though the department has registered higher revenue as compared to August last year.

Elaborating on revenue realisation in other sectors, Suresh Khanna said the UP's GST collection in August 2023 was Rs 5425.21 crore while in the corresponding period last year it was Rs 4658.09 crore.

Similarly, VAT collection in August this year was Rs 2489.65 crore against Rs 2470 crore in last August.

Total revenue increase was Rs 786.68 crore as compared to last year.

Collection from stamp and registration stood at Rs 2427.52 crore in August this year against Rs 2063.39 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total revenue increase was Rs 364.13 crore.

The transport department's revenue collection was Rs 717.01 crore in August 2023 against Rs 659.27 crore in August 2022, Khanna said and added that mining and mineral department revenue realisation was Rs 203.96 crore in August 2023 against Rs 174.84 crore in August 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh government also claimed a consistent increase of Rs 1,219.39 crore in its earnings, collecting a total revenue of Rs 14,243.82 crore in August 2023, compared to Rs 13,024.44 crore collected in the corresponding month last year.

