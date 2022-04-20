U P P S C Issues Advertisement For P C S 2022 For 250 Posts

Bijnor/Lucknow (The Hawk): Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, has issued an advertisement for Combined State/ Upper Subordinates Services Examination 2022 on Tuesday. According to official sources applications from qualified candidates are invited through online medium. The procedure for 250 posts including 35 for Sub Divisional Magistrates, SDM's, has started in full swing. Although the number of posts may increase or decrease as the the government seeks the employees.

The Secretary of the commission, Jagdish said that candidates may deposit their fees through online by April 12. He further said that candidates must hold a graduate degree of a UGC recognized university till the last date of application submission. Candidates should mention this in the prescribed column of their online application. For some posts special qualifications have been prescribed. Candidates can see the detailed information related to the application on the wave site of the commission. The rules and conditions regarding the application and different posts are available on the commission's wave site http//uppsc.up.nic.in. The advertisement contains 39 posts of SDM, Dy S P 93, BDO 36, Nayab Tehsildar 34, BSA 13, ARTO 04, DPRO 05 CDPO 14 and so many posts.

--- MST