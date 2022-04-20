    Menu
    States & UTs

    U'khand: Virtual Classrooms For Class 10, 12 Students To Begin From Dec 2

    April20/ 2022


    Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is set to start virtual classrooms for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 2 onwards.

    This development comes after the meeting of state education department officials on Friday.

    According to state officials, virtual classrooms for JEE/NEET coaching will also be held on every Saturday and Sunday.

    This comes as the COVID-19 cases have started to decrease. According to the State Health Ministry data provided on Friday, there are 4,812 active coronavirus cases in the state.

    Besides, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 90.93 per cent. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in