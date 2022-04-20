U'khand: Substantial Downfall In Daily Covid Infections & Fatalities Today





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 27, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,39,619 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 82 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,24,249 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 2,465 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 2,388). The state's toll zoomed to 7,088 as 2 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,817 from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 122. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.47%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.75%, 98.5% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.45% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.22% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.91%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.15% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.09% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.31%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 38 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar followed with 6 (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 18 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 4 cases each were detected in Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital, 2 each in Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi and 1 each in Almora and Chamoli.





