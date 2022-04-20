U'khand: Students Use Rope Ladder To Climb Hillock To Reach School

Chamoli (Uttarakhand), Kamrup(Assam), Chikmagalur (Karnataka): After rains in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand washed away the 'only' bridge in the vicinity, students here are now using a rope ladder to climb a hillock to attend the schools.

A similar situation was also reported in Assam. Here the villagers belonging to Kamrup and Barpeta districts constructed a bamboo bridge over Kalahi river after it broke a few months back.

Narrating their ordeals, the villagers criticised the state government for not making any efforts to reconstruct the bridge.

"Government had promised to build the bridge but it never did. Many students use this bridge to get to their schools and colleges," said a man residing in the area.

In Karnataka too, the situation was found dingy.

The people in Chikmagalur region are facing problems while crossing a river through a damaged bridge.

They are compelled to use wooden logs over the bridge to cross the river.

Due to heavy rainfall, the condition of the bridge has turned worse. People are also using boats to cross the overflowing stream.(ANI)