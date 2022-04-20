U'khand: SC-dominated villages to be developed as model villages

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has decided to develop one Scheduled Caste-dominated village in every district as a model village under Raj Bhavan''s monitoring, an official release said here on Wednesday.

The Governor will inspect the Scheduled Caste-dominated Jhajhra-Bansiwala village in Dehradun district for the purpose on August 26 and take the feedback of residents, it said.

The project can be funded by social organisations and firms under the corporate social responsibility, Maurya said.

The Governor has sought a detailed action plan from the Chief Development Officer Nitika Khandelwal for developing Jhajhra-Bansiwala village into a model village, the release said. PTI