U'khand: Pandemic Has Come To Stay With Us; Claims 109 More Lives, Tally Climbs To 2,64,683





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 12, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,64,683 on Wednesday as 7,749 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,78,459 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 77,082. The state's toll climbed to 4,123 as 109 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,019. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 7,005. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 67.42%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,352 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 924, 913 and 886 respectively. That apart, 592 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 427 Pauri Garhwal, 385 Tehri Garhwal, 305 Almora, 232 Rudraprayag, 203 Chamoli, 200 Champawat, 173 Pithoragarh and 157 in Bageshwar.