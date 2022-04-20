U'khand: No Respite At Corona Front; 220 New Cases Outnumber Recoveries, 9 More Die





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 19, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further rose to 3,38,508 on Saturday at 6.00 PM as 220 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical

Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,22,475 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 3,220 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases should have fallen to 3,014). The state's toll spiked to 7,026 as 5(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 9 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) remained down to 5,787 as such from 5,992 on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 217. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.26%, but it was way behind the pan-India average of 96.16%, 98.4% in UP, its parent State, 98.1% in Delhi, 98.08% in Haryana and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.42% vis-a-vis pan-India's 2.98%, UP's 0.1%, Delhi's 0.22% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.08% against Delhi's 0.30%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.29%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 94 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Tehri Garhwal and Haridwar followed with 24, 21 and 20 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 50 fresh infections were detected today almost during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 17 cases each were detected in Nainital, 14 U S Nagar, 9 Pauri Garhwal, 8 Uttarkashi, 7 Rudraprayag, 3 Champawat and 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pithoragarh.







