U’khand: No Covid Related Fatality In 48 Hrs, Fresh Cases Reduced To 18

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 8, 2021

: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,392 on Sunday at 6.00 PM as 18 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,522 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 463 (or 464?). The state's toll remained static at 7,367 as no one succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 48 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 6,040. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 46. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally rose to 95.95%, way behind the pan-India average of 97.39%, 98.8% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% seventeen days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.11% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.27%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun reported the maximum number of 6 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Rudraprayag followed with 2 each (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 3 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate’s figures). That apart, 1 case each was detected in Almora, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, U S Nagar and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Pithoragarh.