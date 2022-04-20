U’khand: New Covid Cases Equal Recoveries; Three Deaths Added

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On August 27, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,42,875 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 32 fresh infections (against UP’s 21) were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,29,122 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 321 (As new Covid Cases equal recoveries, the active cases cannot be less than yesterday’s 324 (against sprawling and India’s most populous UP’s 329). Or should it be assumed that the new figure of 321 is simply to square up 3 backlog deaths?). The state's toll climbed to 7,380 as no one (or 3?) succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours. The Department’s oft-quoted justification: Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room. Meanwhile, the number of those migrated out of State too remained the same i e 6,052. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 32. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained the same at 95.99%; it was way behind the pan-India average of 97.60%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.22% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% thirtysix days back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.19% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.45%, UP’s 0.01%, Delhi’s 0.06% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay for months together in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Pauri Garhwal reported the maximum number of 16 fresh cases, whereas Dehradun followed with 7. That apart, 4 cases were detected in Chamoli, 3 U S Nagar, 1 each in Haridwar and Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.