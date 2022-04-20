U'Khand: Master plan for Badrinath temple beautification ready

Gopeshwar: A master plan has been prepared to beautify the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand and upgrade facilities for devotees around it, an official said.

Development works around the Himalayan temple are to be carried out in three phases as per the master plan, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya told reporters after a meeting held here on Friday to give final touches to the plan.

Shesh Netra and Badrish lakes near the temple will be beautified in the first phase of the master plan, the temple and the areas close to it will be beautified in the second and a path connecting the temple with the Shesh Netra lake will be built in the third phase, Bhadouriya said.

Proposed works under the plan also include beautification of the ponds around the temple, street scaping, queue management, developing Badrish Van and a parking facility near it besides riverfront development in a phased manner, she said. —PTI