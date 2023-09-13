    Menu
    U'khand: Man From Delhi Drowns In Confluence Of Alaknanda-Mandakini Rivers

    Inam Ansari
    September13/ 2023
    Rudraprayag: A man from Delhi was washed away on Tuesday in the confluence of Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, officials said.
    Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said rescue teams have started a search operation. The incident happened in the afternoon when two men who had come here from Delhi were bathing at the confluence of the two rivers, he said.
    One of them slipped and fell into the water and was swept away, Rajwar said. The missing man has been identified as Kashish Bahuguna (24), a resident of Dilshad Garden, Delhi, the official said. The men had come from Delhi to visit Chopta and stopped at the confluence for a bath on their way back. —PTI 

