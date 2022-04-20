U'khand: Labourer Killed By Wild Bear

Pithoragarh: A wild bear killed a labourer in Laspa village around 40 km from Munsyari in the district, an official said on Wednesday. The body of 48-year-old Gajendra Singh Tolia who worked as a labourer with the BRO at a site on the under construction Munsyari-Milam road was found lying on a rock in the village on Wednesday, Sub-inspector Kamal Upadhyay said. The wild bear had attacked him late on Tuesday evening when he was on his way home and dragged him into the forests, the official said. —PTI