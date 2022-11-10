U'khand: Harish Rawat Demands Justice For 2012 Chhawla Gangrape Victim, Takes Out Candle March

Dehradun: Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday took part in a candle march here to demand justice for the 2012 Chhawla gangrape victim.

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted the three men sentenced to death for the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla area. The woman from Uttarakhand worked in Gurugram’s Cyber City area.

In 2014, a trial court termed the case “rarest of rare” and awarded death penalty to the three accused. The judgment was upheld by Delhi High Court.

During the march near the Clock Tower here, Rawat asked who the murderers were, and demanded justice for the woman and capital punishment for her killers.

Rawat was accompanied by Ganesh Godiyal, former president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, Asha Manorama Dobriyal and Garima Dasauni.

In a social media post earlier, he had demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to the next of kin of the woman, as announced by the state government in the case of slain receptionist Ankita Bhandari. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently said he had spoken to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the case. “We will do everything to ensure justice for Uttarakhand’s daughter,” he said. —PTI