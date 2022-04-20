U’khand: Gradual Drop In Daily Covid Cases; One ‘Backlog’ Death Surfaces Again

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On Aug 6, 2021

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,42,336 on Friday at 6.00 PM as 29 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,28,419 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state came down to 513. The state's toll rose to 7,367 as one more fatality was added during the last 24 hours. The department’s justification: Deaths reported from previous date added in cumulative figure. These deaths were reflected in district reports/daily bulletin, but not submitted timely to State COVID-19 Control Room.The number of those migrated out of State remained the same i e 6,037 for the tenth day running. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today stood at 48. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.93% , way behind the pan-India average of 97.36%, 98.8% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.66% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. The daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand which dramatically came down to 0.18% a fortnight back straight from 5.70% a day before stood at 0.11% today vis-a-vis pan-India’s 2.72%, UP’s 0.02%, Delhi’s 0.08% and Gurugram’s 1%. A very high death rate of 2.15% has woefully come to stay in Uttarakhand against Delhi’s 1.74%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and all-India average of 1.34%. District Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag reported the maximum number of 5 fresh cases each, whereas Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 4 each. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Bageshwar, 1 each in Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora, Champawat and Nainital.